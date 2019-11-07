Fake cops questioned for robberies

Three men who were held earlier this morning in San Juan for wearing official police tactical uniforms are being questioned in relation to a series of robberies in San Juan and Barataria over the past few months.

Police said the men, who are still in custody, are expected to be charged for two weapons, an AR 15 assault rifle and a pistol, that were found in an SUV believed to be used as their getaway vehicle. They are also to be charged for other offences.

Investigators say they don't yet know how the men were able to get access to the uniforms, but are continuing enquiries.