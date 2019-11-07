Fake cops held in San Juan, guns, car seized

Three men described by police as “known offenders” are in custody after they were caught wearing tactical police gear.

One of the men is believed to be a retired police officer who worked in the Northeastern Division.



Police said they received reports of the men being in the area at around 3.30 am.

Members of the Northeastern Division Emergency Response Patrol and the San Juan CID went to Silver Mill, where they found and arrested the three men, two of whom were wearing police uniforms.

Police seized an AR 15 assault rifle and a pistol, along with a RAV4 SUV with flashing blue lights fitted at the front and back.

San Juan police are continuing inquiries.