Ex-boyfriend stabs new boyfriend in Chaguanas

File photo

One man is in custody after a stabbing in Chaguanas on Wednesday afternoon, over what investigators suspect may be an argument between a woman's current and former boyfriends.

Police said the 25-year-old St Helena man was walking with his girlfriend along the Chaguanas Main Road near Adam's Bazaar at around 2.10 pm when the woman's ex-boyfriend and another man confronted them.

The boyfriend was stabbed several times in the back by the two other men, who ran away.

The Central Division Emergency Response Patrol arrested one of the attackers.

The victim was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and later the Mt Hope Hospital.