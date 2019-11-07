Cop killed in PBR accident in Arima

Photo by Rachael Espinet

A member of the police Guard and Emergency Branch died in an accident on the Priorty Bus Route (PBR) in Arima this morning.

ASP Brandon-John told Newsday Cpl Isaac was driving to his station in Aranguez on the PBR, near Oltan Road, when he lost control of the car.

His daughter was also in the car. The police believe Isaac was taking his daughter to school before heading to work. They removed a purple book bag and a black laptop bag from the car.

The car spun and hit a full 12-seater maxi taxi heading east.

Police say Isaac died instantly.

Fire services and an ambulance took Isaac's daughter to the Arima District Health Facility.

Police took the driver of the maxi taxi and three passengers to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The accident happened around 7.45am. Traffic on the PBR was diverted to the Eastern Main Road, leaving a crowd of people between Oltan Road and O'Meara Road waiting for a maxi.

Supt Brandon-John was on the scene with officers from the Arima Police Station.