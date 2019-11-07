Centre for disabled gets donation after 8 robberies

Winston Moore of Coffee Boys International of Miami presents a cheque to NCPD’s executive assistant Renese Jardine. Looking on, from right, Joanne Baker, senior operations, CSR, and Therese Branker, human resource officer. - Yvonne Webb

HIT by eight robberies for the year, the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities in San Fernando was especially glad for a donation from Trinidadians living in Miami.

Winston Moore, president of the Coffee Boys International of Miami, a spin-off from the original Coffee Boys of San Fernando, said one of his organisation’s goals is to give back.

“As long as we are in a position where we make, we give back. We previously assisted the Autistic Society here (in TT) and in West Palm Beach. This year we decided to assist the NCPD,” Moore told Newsday last week as he presented executive assistant Renese Jardine with a cheque for an undisclosed sum.

The money was raised from an event Coffee Boys held during the Miami Carnival. “I have been coming here for the last two years and hanging out with these beautiful people and seeing the great things they are doing, I had to be a part of helping this association to grow and get better.

“We love what they are doing and Coffee Boys Int has plans to assist further.” Thankful for the donation, Jardine said the NCPD needs more of these gestures.

“We do get a subvention from the government, but we need much more to do the work we are doing.”

The NCPD’s website describes it as a non-governmental organisation which promotes equal opportunities for people with disabilities. While its main focus is on vocational training and advocacy for people with disabilities, the NCPD also provides customised products and services to the public.

Jardine said the eight break-ins and robberies at the centre for this year alone had set back the organisation.

She said many individuals and organisations have assisted and while the centre ison the road to recovering its losses, it has not been able to shake the discomfort and fear for security.

“It is an uncomfortable situation, coming here and not knowing what to expect.

“We are trying to tighten our security but there is a cost attached to 24-hour security.”

She said there had been no response to a letter to the Ministry of National Security appealing for regular police patrols and identifying that students and some members of staff are challenged.

Senior operations CSR Joanne Baker thanked Moore for his generosity.

“It is always good to give. We appreciate whatever you have brought for us, and rest assured, it will go a long way.”