bmobile backs young coders

TSTT's chief procurement officer, Keino Cox, celebrates with members of Team Andros after their victory in the HackTT hackathon hosted by iGovTT.

With the global technology and connectivity demands increasing every day, bmobile is continuously working within the national community to support projects that drive technological innovation.

A recent partnership with the National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited (iGovTT) to host the HackTT hackathon gave bmobile yet another opportunity to support the ICT potential that exists in TT.

HackTT is a competitive event hosted by iGovTT, at which tertiary-level students across the country get the opportunity to work on software projects, with the goal of creating solutions to be used by the government for the benefit of citizens.

Marsha Caballero, TSTT senior manager corporate communications commended iGovTT on the initiative. “bmobile is committed to working with projects, especially with the youth of TT, that delve into opportunities for development through technology and more importantly, connectivity. Through innovation and connectivity, every process can be simplified, especially when it comes to procuring government services. We support state agencies like iGovTT as together we will continue to foster the use of technology not only within the public sector but Trinidad and Tobago as a whole,” she said.

The competition sought to attract teams from tertiary institutions across TT to register and develop projects that improve predefined metrics provided by government agencies. Eventually six teams worked on projects that looked at three main solutions, including ttcommute, a mobile application (and supporting services) that will assist commuters in navigating across TT as well as give commuters a range of options for travelling across the country.

The second was EmployTT, an application based on an online system which will allows citizens to conveniently access job vacancies within government ministries, departments and agencies. The goal of this solution is to simplify the job hunting process, while being quick and transparent. The third solution was eAppointment, which is the implementation of a government-wide appointment system, allowing citizens to conveniently make, change or cancel appointments for government services. This solution will be cost-effective and result in increased efficiency in the sector.

The three winners were announced at the Learning Resource Centre at the University of the West Indies in St Augustine. Team Andros, Kaizan Koders and Agile Dvlprs were the winners and there was great excitement as each team realised their solution had copped the title. Shaquille Sprout, 24, from Kaizen Koders said, “The HackTT experience was enjoyable with some challenges that tested the team's skill. In hindsight, the feedback from all judges proved to be very useful in 'building character' for our journey into the world of work.”

Jeremey Samaroo, 26 of Team Andros said, “The HackTT experience, especially being a winner, was one that was very interesting and exciting. It was great to see that such a programme being held allowing students from the various tertiary institutions to actually create real world solutions. Being able to work with industry-leading professionals and get feedback was also amazing. That was something that gave a lot of experience to the students that were involved. As an aspiring developer, the experience of just being able to build and design something that could be deployed for use in Trinidad and Tobago by its citizens and this followed by winning and gaining that recognition.

HackTT was launched in March and brought together 22 teams of tertiary level students who took on the task of creating solutions that tackled the predefined areas where service delivery improvement was needed.