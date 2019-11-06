Youthful Zenith narrowly defeat Central Warriors

Joshua Persaud, of Zenith, serves off at the NLCB/ The Office of the Prime Minister TT Volleyball Federation Super League encounter against Central Warriors, over the weekend, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. -

ZENITH continued their unbeaten record in the men’s group B of the NLCB/ The Office of the Prime Minister TT Volleyball Federation Super League when they narrowly defeated Central Warriors 3-2 ( 21:25, 25:20, 25:19, 26:28,15:7) over the weekend, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua.

After Zenith’s victory, coach Peer Nasseir said, “With our top two players abroad on national duty, we came up against the very spirited Central Warriors. Our bench consists of members from the national junior and youth boys team, who were able to fit into the team very well. Although, inexperience was highlighted by their inconsistency, they were still able to get the job done and defeat Warriors with a comanding lead in the deciding set.”

Technocrats, who are also unbeaten in Group B, swept Defence Force 3-0 (25:17, 25:23, 25:21) to top the table with 14 points followed by Zenith with (10), Glamorgan (8), Central Warriors (2), Defence Force (1).

In Group A, Big SEPOS lead the group with nine points after a 3-0 (25:17, 25:18, 25:19) victory over third-placed Toco Youths. The youthful, La Cura Sport, who are placed second with eight points defeated the winless Southern United 3-1 (25:15, 25:18, 16:25, 25:19).

In the women’s category, Glamorgan remain unbeaten after four matches totalling 19 points, followed by West Side Stars (15), La Cura Sport (6), Big SEPOS (5) rounding off the top four teams.

Coach of Glamorgan’s female team, Saleem Ali said, “We are in the process of rebuilding both male and female teams. We are mixing some experience players with rookies and taking it one game at a time whilst giving our best efforts.”

Upcoming Fixtures:

Friday

Men: Glamorgan vs Defence Force - 6.30 pm (Central Indoor Arena, Chaguanas)

Women: West Side Stars vs Zenith - 8.15 pm ( ERIA, Tacarigua)

Saturday

Men: Defence Force vs Central Warrios - 4:30pm (Chaguanas)

Men: Big SEPOS vs Southern United - 6pm (Chaguanas)

Female: Big Sepos vs LA Cura Sport - 7:30pm (Chaguanas)

Female: Zenith vs Toco Youth - 9pm (Chaguanas)

Male: Zenith vs Technocrats - 10:30pm (Chaguanas)

Sunday

Female: Toco Youth vs Zenith - 7pm (Tacarigua)