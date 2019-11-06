YE HYPOCRITES! Promoter hits Cathedral bikini backlash

FLASHBACK: A model in a bikini parades along the aisle inside the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain over the weekend. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff Mayers

Even as he apologised to the Anglican church for the furore his Styleweek Port of Spain show raised, Zetick Caribbean head Ellis Briggs yesterday knocked what he called the hypocrisy of those who commented on last weekend’s fashion show, saying the female body should be something to be celebrated, and not ashamed of.

“Their issue is the naked women – but the men were modelling shirtless. Maybe the women should have been too. There is a certain level of hypocrisy to this,” Briggs said in a telephone interview. Models in swimsuits walked the aisles of the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, in Sunday’s show.

Despite his apology to the church, Briggs said, “I am not sure there is anyone else to apologise to. Many of the people commenting on social media have not even been inside the church. This went a little too far. People have more important things to complain about beside bikinis in a church. Let’s get back to reality.”

Briggs said he made a personal apology to the dean and rector at the cathedral, the Most Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia, who he said took a chance on him and the show, when several other people with possible venues would not. He also said the designers were regretful and disappointed that such controversy had marred an otherwise successful event.

“Everyone is remorseful and everyone is upset that it happened – even the designer. I don’t want to crucify her, but they are now developing and we are now trying to help them. I hope TT will forgive her,” he said.

He added that despite the controversy, the event was a success, and many of the designers and models at Styleweek Port of Spain will go to Styleweek St Vincent on January 29.

Briggs explained that the event co-ordinator had a conversation with the designer, Adiola Monsegue, moments before her line rolled out, and told her her swimwear pieces were supposed to be covered. The designer reportedly showed two models, the first of whom wore a full bathing suit with leggings and another with a wrap.

But when the co-ordinator went to the DJ’s booth to get Monsegue’s music started, the entire line was shown without the appropriate covering.

BISHOP SORRY

More apologetic over the issue were Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley and Coco Velvet chief executive director Christopher Nathan Both apologised in media releases for the entire situation. The Coco Velvet release said not only had the Styleweek franchise been sold to Zetick Caribbean, but Nathan had sat in on meetings with Zetick Caribbean and the dean and promised that if swimwear collections were being showcased, wraps, scarves and other beach accessories would be used to ensure all models would be fully covered.

Nathan said the sight of scantily-clad models parading in the cathedral was “highly offensive” to him. Berkley expressed deep regret and promised further investigation, saying appropriate measures would be taken to ensure the situation did not recur. Speaking by phone, he said the débâcle was harmful to all parties involved, especially the church.

“It is detrimental to the work we had pledged to do and what we are involved in. It cannot withstand the scrutiny of what is appropriate. That cannot help in any positive way the work that the church is doing. It is two different types of programming, and we should not choose what it is inimical to the work of the church.”

Berkley said if proper checks and balances had been put in place, the situation would have been stopped before anyone walked out on the runway. He said a caucus of the clergy would be gathered to re-state the guidelines for the use of the church and set in motion discussions on what should be done with outside groups going forward.

“I don’t know if turning the other cheek to something that is detrimental and opposite to the purpose of good would occur. There may be a greater resistance to collaborate with community groups. It has certainly led to a review of how things go forward,” Berkley said.