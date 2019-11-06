Waraos making friends for Trini salt

Owing to the difficulty of travelling in cash-strapped Venezuela, isolated people from indigenous communities are making friends with Trinidadians to get salt, according to Tucupita-based media house Tane Tanae.

In an article on Monday, it said the essential seasoning is lacking in the Waraos’ food because of the difficulty of travelling from the jungle.

Only a group of aboriginal people who have some relationship with Trinidadians have access to salt.

It said there are cases of whole families who agreed to buy salt from the elderly and then distribute it, because it meant significant savings. But this alternative is no longer an option.

“Until the beginning of September, 50 kilogrammes of salt cost 45,000 bolivars (US$2) and during the first week of October exceeded 130,000 bolivars (US$6).”

Contact with foreigners allows for trading and selling goods, including fuel-smuggling and other questionable activities, for salt, Tane Tanae said.

Newsday learnt that salt is precious to the Waraos.