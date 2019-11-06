Traffic jams north schools in Sanfest

Kelissa Moore from St George's College performs Calypso Music during SANFEST finals at Creative Arts centre, San Fernando, last Friday. - Lincoln Holder

STUDENTS from schools in north TT, delayed the 49th NGC’s Sanfest competition last Friday as they were two hours late. Students from the north schools kept judges waiting because of traffic congestion on the south-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway. Teachers contacted the Sanfest administrators to say they were on the way but traffic was at a standstill because of rain.

The contest is taking place over the course of this month at the Creative Arts Centre, Circular Road, San Fernando. At 10.30 am there were lots of empty chairs at the front of the building that was placed for students participating in the Instrumental Solo, Pan Solo and African Drumming competitions. By 9 am everyday these chairs are usually filled and students practising their arts. On Friday Creative Arts Centre was quiet as few students from south and central school showed up.

Master of ceremonies, Lucille Regis gave permission to the adjudicators to take a break and stretch their legs as they awaited the arrival of students from north-based schools.

Among the schools caught in traffic were: Malabar Secondary, Blanchiessuse Secondary, San Juan South Secondary, El Dorado West and Diego Martin Central.

Friday’s competition began on time at 9 am, with Aruna Dookeran from Lakshmi Gils High School playing Shallow on the violin. She was followed by two girls representing Holy Faith Convent in Penal. Firstly Roshelle Bennett played Love Story and Zanetta Modeste did Swing Melody each on the violin. Isaiah Anthony represented Moruga playing Sweetness on the guitar.

Pan Solo competition saw Kellissa Moore from St George’s College who played Calypso Music and Precious Charles from Point Fortin East Secondary who did, Fire Go Bun Dem. Shakkeron Nicholas from Rio Claro East Secondary played Fed Up on the pan.

Kylelon Edwards dressed in a Chinese outfit to do the Chinese Dragon on the tenor pan. The morning sessions ended with an instrumental ensemble from St George’s College.

Sanfest started on September 30 at the Creative Arts Centre and will continue until November 17 at venues across the country. It is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and it is open to primary- and secondary-school students to compete in the visual, literary and performing arts.