Questions over ‘missing’ fishermen

- Shane Superville

While the Coast Guard is investigating reports of two fishermen going missing, officers believe there may be little substance behind the claim.

The report was made this morning by three men in a pirogue, who said they were fishermen. They approached the Coast Guard vessel the TTS Quinam about 15 miles off Orange Valley. The men said their friends had gone missing on Tuesday morning and their boat was last seen being towed by an Atlantic vessel.

Newsday spoke to Coast Guard officers, who said they would circulate the information and co-ordinate a search. But they also said there were several questions about the report, particularly where the men's friends went missing, when and why their disappearance was not reported to the relevant authorities at that point.

Officers also said they contacted Atlantic, which denied towing any vessel to port.

After speaking with sailors, the men made off in the direction of Venezuela.