Police clear PM in initial e-mail probe

PM Dr Keith Rowley

Preliminary findings in an investigation involving the Prime Minister has cleared him of an allegation made in Parliament last year.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith revealed the findings at the police press briefing held this morning at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

He said, "The initial preliminary findings have stated that in regard to the allegations made by the MP (Dr Roodal Moonilal) on the honourable PM revealed there is no nexus between the subject and the account number identified in that case summary."

During the 2018 budget debate, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed, under the cover of parliamentary privilege, to have documents, including an e-mail, as he sought to link the PM to corruption via banking transactions in Florida that involved A&V Drilling.

Rowley referred the matter to the police for investigation.

Acting Supt Wendell Lucas of the Financial Investigation Branch said the matter has not been closed and these findings came out of a preliminary investigation.

"We are continuing to work with the FIU and our foreign counterparts in order to bring closure to this matter," he said.