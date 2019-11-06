Man, 63, who chopped lover to face magistrate

File photo.

THE 63-year-old man who chopped his lover at his home after she ended their relationship will face a Point Fortin magistrate today.

The man, from Chatham Village in Point Fortin, was arrested on Saturday night.

As he attacked 58-year-old Marvis John, he is said to have told her, "You cannot leave me."

John, of Cedros, was chopped seven times to the back, face, and head.

Police said the man is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Reports said on Saturday night John went to his home. Before leaving home, police said, John told relatives she was going to meet the man to end their relationship.

From her hospital bed, she is said to have told police that when she told the man this, he became furious and walked away. He returned with a cutlass and began chopping her.

John is still at the San Fernando General Hospital in serious condition.