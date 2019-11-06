Maloney man killed trying to outrun gunmen

Stock photo

Homicide investigators are trying to find the motive for the murder of a 32-year-old Maloney man.

Joel Gibson was gunned down near his apartment last night.

Police said Gibson was standing in the road outside Building 4, Apartment 1-3 East, Maloney Gardens, at around 8.40 pm when a car pulled alongside him.

Gibson reportedly got into an argument with someone inside the car and tried to run away. One of the occupants shot at him.

Residents heard the gunfire and saw Gibson's body.

He was taken to the Arima District Health Facility, where he died from his injuries hours later.