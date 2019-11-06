Gala concert marks NAPA’s 10th year

The National Academy for the Performing Arts on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. -

A decade of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) dominating the physical and cultural landscape will be marked with a gala concert and awards on Saturday from 6 pm.

The grand celebration of artistic excellence will take place at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, Frederick Street, Port of Spain, with a night of inspiration, entertainment and reflection.

Also, over a dozen recipients will be presented with NAPA Recognition Awards for the most outstanding performances that have been staged at the venue over the decade. The award, a replica of the front view of the building crafted in forged brass, copper, teak and sculpted glass, is a Gillian Bishop design, and is a gift of the artist to the NAPA for this occasion.

Providing artistic support for the awards ceremony, NAPA’s resident companies and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) have teamed up with some of the country’s finest performers for the programme of music and drama. Some of these guest performers include Edward Cumberbatch, Len "Boogsie" Sharpe, Natalia Dopwell, Krisson Joseph and Professor Hayward Mickens.

Everyone is invited to join in this free public celebration being hosted by Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. Tickets are available at the NAPA Box Office from 10 am tomorrow.