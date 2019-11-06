Forensic Science Centre workers threatened Director tells Parliament committee

Director of the Forensic Science Centre Derrick Sankar has asked for his workers to be included as vulnerable witnesses and considered for witness anonymity under the Evidence (Amendment) Bill.

He was speaking yesterday as the Special Select Committee on the bill met with staff from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Forensic Science Centre and the National Forensic DNA Databank at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

He said workers have been threatened by phone and therefore should be included for witness anonymity. They provide evidence in cases of homicide and dangerous drugs offences, he said, “and as a result, we are witnesses like any other witness.”

He added, depending on the type of offence, workers can be witnesses under the anti-gang legislation, as many members of gangs have committed homicides, firearm-related offences or serious drug cases.

“As a result of that, we may be in a position – as the climate is now, we are vulnerable to certain types of implications in those matters. And as a result, from my own experienc,e we would appreciate that the vulnerable-witness (designation) be extended to us.”

He also said the video link would assist the centre for matters of a serious nature or for pathologists who have retired or scientific officers who have cases outstanding. He added making the video link available to officials from the centre would allow for the smooth flowing of court matters.

Committee member Hazel Thompson-Ahye suggested an amendment to the Justice Protection Act whereby people in witness protection would be monitored even if they voluntarily leave the protection.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, in response, said at times efforts were made to legislate practices that should be done by the initiative of the responsible authority.

He gave the example of a witness going to a party, and said it did not have to be legislated that someone would go with her and observe her in a covert way.