DPP: Murder cases stalled Due to lack of counsel

DPP Roger Gaspard, SC. -

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, says many cases are awaiting trial because a lack of counsel.

He was speaking yesterday as the Special Select Committee on the Evidence (Amendment) Bill met with staff from the Office of the DPP, Forensic Science Centre and the National Forensic DNA Databank at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

“There are several matters awaiting trial in the courts of TT,” he said, “especially in the case of murder, where one of the big bugbears is unavailability of counsel, especially by way of the Legal Aid Clinic. And as you know, this has given rise to discussions pertaining to a different system, whereby you create an equivalent to the DPP’s office on the defence’s side.”

Committee member Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said for the public defender’s division an office has been rented, staff posts had been advertised and hopefully during the course of November or December the division will be launched.

Gaspard said the bill was very important, especially viewed against the backdrop of a criminal justice system that has been moving “rather sluggishly” over the last few years. Gaspard added that he welcomed the sections in the bill which pertain to special measures.

“And I am on public record for at least ten years now as an advocate for special measures, especially in the unwholesome climate of fear which tends to pervade, and if not cloud, the ambience that sometimes exists in the courtroom.”

He said the bill could go a long way in removing problems associated with identification procedures and this could in turn result in amelioration of the criminal justice system. “It is not a magic bullet or a panacea that would automatically and ineluctably result in the system being improved, but I see it as presenting an opportunity for other ingredients in the cocktail of measures which the country has a duty to citizens to create, to deal with some of the problems which are currently besetting the criminal justice system.”

Al-Rawi asked Gaspard how he felt about the strict witness anonymity in the bill. Gaspard responded there had been a time when clauses like those would have caused him much concern.

“But given the present climate and the prevailing winds, those concerns have, to a large extent, been defanged by the practical realities extant in TT today.

“So in those circumstances and against that backdrop, I find that the clauses as they pertain to witness anonymity, as it pertains to this bill, I find them to be unexceptionable.” Gaspard, in his suggestions, asked for people in cases involving gangs and terrorism to be classified as special witnesses.

He also suggested that intimidation of a witness should extend to the witnesses’ relatives, friends and inner circle. He stressed that gang cases made for particularly dangerous situations for witnesses, and not just civilian witnesses. Committee member and Indepedent Senator Anthony Vieira asked about checks and balances of prosecution with the bill. Gaspard replied that his office is an impartial office.

