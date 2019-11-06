DJ Bravo on the road to recovery

Dwayne Bravo

DWAYNE Bravo is gradually regaining his fitness as he did a light session with the TT Red Force, at the Queen's Park Oval, in St Clair on Wednesday.

The Red Force were having their final training session ahead of their opening match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the Colonial West Indies Super50 Cup, tomorrow. Bravo injured a finger on his left hand just days before the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament bowled off on September 4. Bravo, the Trinbago Knight Riders regular captain, was forced to miss the entire CPL because of the injury and Kieron Pollard filled in as the team's leader.

Speaking with the Newsday at the Oval, Bravo said, "Bowled a few balls, (ran) a few steps, nothing too serious and then hit like ten balls in the nets...I came back from Miami last night, I went to see a hand specialist over here. But it is important I continue my rehab (because) I am still healing. The fracture is healed, but I just need to do the therapy to get back my range of movement, so that's where it's at right now. Nothing too serious to get too excited about, but I am progressing."

Bravo said he is healthy enough to compete in the Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament that will be held from November 15 to 24.

"I will be going Dubai on Monday to take part in the T10. Obviously the T10 is not like a tournament where you have to bowl five overs, six overs, ten overs or four overs. It's two overs, maybe one. I am going to try to use that as an opportunity to get back active again while I still continue on my path of recovery and after the T10 eight-day tournament I will come back home and finish off the rest of the year with recovery."