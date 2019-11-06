CoP: No info from Defence Force on Cumuto guns

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. - ROGER JACOB

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith has expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the Chief of Defence Staff to assist with an investigation at the Cumuto military camp.

At the press briefing this morning at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Griffith said official correspondence was sent out, but the police had not received any response.

“This is unfortuante and totally unacceptable. We have asked for information that could assist us to deal (with) and close a matter, and it has not been dealt with.”

He said in the process of wrapping up the investigation, another letter will be sent to the Chief of Defence Staff, asking for the findings of a board of enquiry.

“We will be asking for the contents of that board of enquiry, and I give the assurance to the public that this matter will be closed, one way or the other,” Griffith said.

The investigation centres on an incident that occurred in 2015. Photos were circulated of children holding high-powered assault rifles at a military base. They were said to be the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.