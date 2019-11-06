Change in prosecution Police not qualified, judge calls for…

A High Court judge has called for a change in the way major criminal cases are prosecuted in the magistrates’ court. “Given the fact that the majority of criminal offences are summarily determined before magistrates, it is simply untenable to have police prosecutors, most of whom lack legal qualifications, charged with the mandate of prosecuting the majority of magisterial matters,” Justice Frank Seepersad said.

He made the call as he ordered a Cunupia man to pay the State’s costs in bringing a malicious prosecution lawsuit which ultimately failed. On October 1, 2013, Vaughn Vidale was charged with larceny of a car. On February 22, 2017, the matter was dismissed when neither the police nor their witnesses appeared on the various trial dates at the magistrates court.

Vidale filed a claim for damages for malicious prosecution and wrongful arrest, but on Monday, the day before the trial was expected to begin before Seepersad, his attorneys filed a notice to withdraw the claim. Seepersad said while the court was pleased the matter was withdrawn, as was Vidale’s right, significant judicial time was spent on the case, which was “devoid of merit and wholly ill conceived.”

Seepersad said the court was concerned that the prosecution of Vidale in the magistrates’ court ended not because of the merits of the case, but for a want of prosecution. He said the decision to dismiss the case should have been appealed, given the cogent and compelling evidence of the police, which included video evidence.

“Officers must ensure they attend court and a more efficient system of case monitoring accompanied by sanctions for non-appearance must be actively pursued,” he recommended. “Far too many matters are dismissed and no one is held accountable,” he added, saying there have been 33 malicious prosecution cases in his court alone for this year, evidence that, “the prosecutorial system in the magistrate’s court is in need of urgent review.”

He said the playing field in the lower court was not level, as many police prosecutors were ill equipped to address complex legal issues which arise.

In a veiled reference to Commission of Police Gary Griffith’s criticism of a magistrate for granting bail to a man charged with possession of nine illegal high-powered firearms, Seepersad said many police prosecutors are unable to provide the court with assistance.

“While many criticisms may be levelled against judicial officers in relation to how they discharge their functions and the exercise of their discretion, even in relation to the grant of bail, in many instances the relevant material considerations are not brought to the court’s attention by the police prosecutors.” Vidale was ordered to pay the State’s legal costs of $14,000. He was represented by attorneys Orin Kerr and Joseph Honore. The State was represented by attorneys Ryan Grant and Ebo Jones.