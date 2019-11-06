Brasso farmer, dogs found dead

Police are investigating the murder of a 62-year-old Brasso Seco man who was found dead at his Paria home on Tuesday night.

Police said Niel Jennings was found by his brother, who had not seen him for almost two weeks.

Newsday spoke to one of Jennings' relatives who said a friend contacted him on Tuesday afternoon to say he was concerned because he had not seen Jennings for a while.

They visited his isolated home at around 11 pm on Tuesday and made the discovery.

"The guy called and told me that he hadn't seen him, and he (Niel) usually visits this man about twice a week.

"When we got to the house we smelled something funny from the outside. When we looked through the bedroom window of the house we saw his body and the bodies of his two dogs bleeding on the ground."

The relative said Jennings lived like a hermit, barely venturing out of his forest home and did not even have electricity. He said in his 25 years of planting crops on the land, Jennings had been robbed several times, prompting him to make several reports to the police.

Newsday understands Jennings originally owned four dogs, two of which were chopped and killed by bandits during a robbery two weeks ago. During this robbery, Jennings ran and hid in the bushes around his home.

Jennings was repeatedly targeted for his avocado, cocoa and christophene crops.

The relative commended police and funeral home workers for their timely response but criticised the district medical officer for what he described as "disgusting" behaviour as he did not come to the house, despite several calls.

"One district medical officer called and said he was coming. Then he cancelled and another one called, and he cancelled.

"I really want to thank the police for going up there, and the funeral workers – but the district medical officer was very disgusting and they need to be more professional than that.

"They are supposed to be on call and that's something you always see, people laid out on the street, dead, waiting for the district medical officer to show up."

The relative said Jennings had abandoned parts of his land, allowing it to become overrun with weeds, out of frustration over being robbed repeatedly.

"He could be a really ignorant man, but only because so many people used to thief from him and try to take advantage of him. He was a loner."

Up until late this afternoon, homicide investigators were at the house continuing enquiries.