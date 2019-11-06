Bandits still in hospital after Santa Cruz robbery

Two men suspected of robbing a Santa Cruz mini mart and shooting at police are still being treated after being shot by police during the robbery last week. Police said the men, 23 and 39, were held hours apart. The first was held after he shot at off-duty police who were inside the store.

During the shootout, another bandit was also shot, but escaped, only to be captured hours later at the Mt Hope hospital, where he went for treatment. The wounded men have not yet been charged and are being kept under police guard at the Mt Hope and Port of Spain General Hospitals.

Investigators said they are still searching for two more bandits involved in the robbery. Police found cash, cigarettes and other items taken by the bandits at the scene.