Arima man’s body found

File photo.

The decomposing body of a 59-year-old man was found at his Arima home this morning.

Police said Kenzie Charles of Rose Street, off Temple Street, was found when a neighbour went to his house to check on him after smelling a foul stench.

The neighbour found Charles' body and called the police.

Homicide Investigators and Arima police discovered the body had several chop wounds.