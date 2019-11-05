Women’s group speaks out against CoP’s attack on Judiciary

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) Folade Mutota has taken umbrage against both National Security Minister Stuart Young and, in particular, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s current tiff with a magistrate.

In a two-page media release issued on Tuesday, Mutota, said Griffith’s stance on the magistrate who granted bail to a teen charged with being in possession of “nine AR15 assault rifles” was based on inaccuracies.

“Accordingly, it is entirely false to suggest that this 19-year-old was charged with possession of nine AR15 assault rifles with 70 rounds per rifle as the Commissioner has been repeatedly suggesting in the public domain. The facts are that the young man charged was 19 years old and was arrested and detained in police custody for at least four days. He was only charged and brought to court upon the intervention of his attorneys who filed a Habeas Corpus application.”

According to the notice to the prisoner, Aaron Rogers was charged with possession of a firearm to wit, 14 magazines, eight receivers, eight buttstocks and 11 rounds of 5.56 ammunition. He was granted $500,000 bail by magistrate Aden Stroude.

Following the granting of bail, Griffith publicly criticised the decision which led to the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi promising to amend the Bail Act to deny bail to anyone held for trafficking firearms for up to 120 days. Griffith later criticised the magistrate who he said was bullying his officers who appeared before the magistrate after the first critique.

Griffith’s latest tiff was with the law fraternity after he and criminal defence attorneys Mario Merritt and Fareed Ali publicly sparred over his public statements about lawyers and their connection to criminal activities. The Law Association on Sunday called on Griffith to have a dialogue with them regarding whatever evidence he had about lawyers being involved in crime after Griffith asked for assistance in uncovering lawless attorneys.

Mutota said WINAD has been following the story where both men called on the Judiciary to assist in helping fight crime. She added that TT is a sovereign State which is governed by the principle of “separation of powers” and the Judiciary is not under the control of the Executive.

“Moreover, the Judiciary in order to maintain its independence and execute its function which is to apply and uphold the law, cannot be a rubber stamp for political propaganda, otherwise the public will lose whatever faith they may have in the system which provides for access to justice. Therefore, a statement calling for the Judiciary to assist the TT Police Service in its fight against crime is one that is clearly bereft of reason and ill-advised.”

Mutota was part of a three-woman committee appointed by the Prime Minister to investigate the circumstances surrounding the wrongful dismissal of former sports minister Darryl Smith’s personal assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau.