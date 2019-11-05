V’zuelans on counterfeit bank card charge denied bail

Three Venezuelan women, including two sisters, charged with having counterfeit bank cards and marijuana have been denied bail once again.

Ana D’orazio, 30, and her sister Estefany D’orazio, 33, together with Campero Parro, 26, reappeared before Chaguanas magistrate Rajendra Rambachan yesterday in the first court.

They are charged with having 142 counterfeit bank cards and six kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police arrested the threeon September 25 at a house at Southern Main Road in Cunupia. The prosecution is contending that police also found a laptop and various electronic devices.

PC Gordon laid the charges.

When they previously appeared in court, the women did not have an attorney or a translator. The magistrate denied them bail.

Yesterday defence attorney Shiva Boodoo represented the women and Moonilal Ragbir translated the proceedings.

Boodoo said the women, who were staying at the same address at Chin Chin Road in Cunupia, were visiting the house when they were arrested. The younger sister and Parro each have two children living in Venezuela.

Sgt Alicia Soodeen prosecuted and told the magistrate the prosecution was awaiting the women’s criminal tracing from Interpol.

The magistrate again denied bail and adjourned the case to November 29.