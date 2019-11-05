TTUTA to protest today

TTUTA representatives and teachers during a protest in Port of Spain over stalled salary negotiations. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

CLASSES at several schools across the country are expected to be interrupted today as teachers stage a protest at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, at noon. This came the day after newly elected TT Unified Teachers Association president Antonia DeFreitas was sworn in.

General secretary Kady Beckles told Newsday TTUTA was calling on all teachers to abandon classes to voice their frustration and dissatisfaction at the failure of the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to meet and begin negotiations for 2014-2017 to improve their salaries.

Last month hundreds of teachers abandoned classes on a Tuesday to gather on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, wearing red, demanding a counter-proposal for their collective agreement.

TTUTA said its membership was tired of the disrespect and neglect from CPO Angela Gervais.

The association first submitted its proposal in 2015 to Stephanie Lewis, past CPO, for a new collective agreement under former TTUTA president Davanand Sinanan. TTUTA has been unable to start negotiations since then.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia told Newsday he will ensure his ministry does all in its power to ensure students do not struggle.

He also said no action will be taken against teachers involved in the protest, since it is their right to do so.