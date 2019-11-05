Tobago wins tourism campaign award
The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd’s destination marketing campaign – Tobago Beyond – won the Silver Award for Best National Tourism Board Campaign at the International Travel and Tourism Awards.
The awards were presented by World Travel Market at Magazine London in London, England on Tuesday night.
Tobago outshone four other destination campaigns, including "Incredible India" and "The St Kitts Shout Out", to cop the prestigious award.
Tobago also placed in the top three for the Best Destination Campaign - Country award category, being recognised by the judges as "Highly Commended" above five other competing destinations.
The marketing campaign was launched last year and pitched around the world, inviting visitors to an island "untouched, unspoilt and undiscovered".
CEO of TTAL Louis Lewis, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips were present to receive the award.
