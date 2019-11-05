Rent $ in January Another court victory for San Juan market vendors

Justice Frank Seepersad.

Vendors at the San Juan public market will by the end of January receiving repayment of the extra rent they paid when the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation “illegally” increased the rent for stalls

At least one of the matters filed individually by scores of vendors at the market came to an end yesterday when Justice Frank Seepersad granted two declarations to vendor Jaiwantee Macoon. She took the corporation to court in August.

The judge declared that the corporation acted illegally, irrationally and unreasonably and breached the Municipal Corporations Act when it increased rent for stalls.

He also ordered the corporation to return $5,400 to Macoon, which represents the excess rent she paid.

In October, when the matter came up for hearing, the corporation accepted it could not raise the rent for stalls without first amending the market’s bye-laws.

Since there are different rental fees for stalls, the corporation has already identified the rent paid by vendors. However, the corporation’s attorney Samuel Saunders told the judge the corporation was yet to receive the vendors’ claims for repayment.

Seepersad has also ordered that a copy of his order on the declarations granted be sent to the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, which is the line ministry for the 14 regional corporations.

The vendors’ attorney Gerald Ramdeen made the request since, he said, the issue affected other markets across the country which may have increased rent without the necessary amendments to the respective markets’ bye-laws.

Earlier in August, vendors protested the move, saying the increased rent was almost ten times what was prescribed by law.

In 2006, when the bye-laws of the market were approved, the rent was $3 or $5 a day in some cases and $5 in others.

In 2010, rent was increased to $50 per week per stall, or $200 per month. Five years later, rent again increased by $10, and a year later, in June 2016, it was increased to $800.

The vendors say they are struggling to meet expenses, which include buying goods and paying transport costs.

They are also represented by attorneys Umesh Maharaj and Dayadai Harripaul.