PNM stages dry run for nomination day

The battle by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to retain all seats on the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) is on. In preparation for next week’s nomination day, PNM candidates staged a dry run to test their readiness yesterday morning.

The candidates, accompanied by co-ordinator for San Fernando, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, visited the sites where returning officers from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will set up stations on November 11, to check their eligibility to contest.

Hosein said the candidates for Springvale/Paradise, Les Efforts West/La Romaine and Les Efforts East/Cipero visited the Rushworth Street returning office where they will deliver their nomination papers.

Candidates for Pleasantville, Cocoyea/Tarouba and Mon Repos/Navet were to visit the EBC station at Pleasantville Secondary. Those contesting Marabella South, Marabella East, and Vistabella went to the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Hosein said the party also checked the credentials of the people who nominated the candidates to ensure they were eligible to do so. Each candidate is nominated by six members of the community in good standing.

Hosein said the process went well. He said the candidates, a mixture of the incumbent and new faces, had been on the ground in their respective communities, interacting with the constituents.

The PNM has added four new faces to the San Fernando line-up. They are Nigel Cuttier (Mon Repos/Navet); Ryaad Hosein (Les Efforts East/Cipero); Anderson Williams (Les Efforts West/La Romaine; and La Verne Smith (Marabella West).

In spite of the changes, Hosein said, “The campaign is going smoothly and we are hoping to retain control of the SFCC.” On Sunday, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) did a walkabout in Embacadere, the day after it launched a slate of 28 candidates to contest seven regional corporations.

The MSJ will field five candidates for San Fernando, Osie Leonard (Springvale/Paradise); Chyan Skeete (Marabella East); Faith Coombs (Mon Repos/Navet); Anderson Scott (Marabella West); and Aaron Alexander (Cocoyea/Tarouba).

The United National Congress (UNC) originally named eight candidates, with the exception of a pick for Pleasantville. The candidate for Mon Repos/Navet has since withdrawn since the party discovered he was not eligible to contest the district for which he was nominated.

UNC co-ordinator for San Fernando Danny Maharaj said the party’s candidates have been making inroads in the city. UNC PRO Anita Haynes said the full slate of candidates will be named before nomination day.