National players star at Subway Jr tennis

JAYDON Alexis and Nathan Valdez teamed up to capture the senior boys’s double title, while Isabel Abraham and Keesa Lee Young did the same in the senior girls’ division, bringing an end to the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament, on Sunday, after two weekends of action.

Valdez and Alexis worked overtime at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, to defeat Jamal Alexis and Tyler Hart, one the tournament’s surprise packages, 4-0, 3-5, 10-0, in the final.

Valdez and Alexis teamed up with good measure earlier in the day, advancing to the final after a two-set win over senior singles champion, Ethan Wong and his partner, Levi Hinkson. The other semifinal was a thrilling encounter between an older pairing of Sebastien Sylvester and Charles Devaux, who were beaten by the younger paid of Alexis (Jamal) and Hart.

Alexis and Hart won the gruelling contest 5-4(6), 3-5, 13-11 in a nail-biting ending to a fixture, which was named match of the tournament.

Abraham and Lee Young, two national junior players, were not especially surprising winners, but they, too, were taken a distance in their 5-3, 5-4 (2)4-1 victory over Aalisha Alexis and Shauna Valentine.

Sunday’s action began with singles finals in the Under-16 and Under-18 divisions, with Wong singlings, Cameron and her older brother Ethan, sealing the respective girls and boys’ titles.

The competition took place over two weekends, with the younger juniors (U-10, U-12 and U-14) completing their singles and doubles events on the Sunday prior.