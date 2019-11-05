MHTL issues ‘landmark’ $1b debt facility

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) is one of the largest methanol producers in the world. -

A "landmark energy sector transaction" is the description used by Ansa Merchant Bank MD Gregory Hill for the Methanol Holding (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) $1 billion term facility, which the bank has partnered with Scotiabank and Republic Bank to finance.

MHTL, a member of the Proman group of companies, made the announcement of the term facility yesterday.

The term facility bears an interest rate of 5.5 per cent per annum for the first 18 months, for three years and is unsecured with interest payable semi-annually.

In a release, the company said the lead arrangers for this term facility are Ansa Merchant Bank, Scotiabank and Republic Bank.

“The inaugural $1 billion debt issuance was oversubscribed and based on strong local reverse inquiries from a combination of local banks, global banks represented domestically and local asset managers.

"The proceeds of the financing will serve the working capital and expenses of the MHTL facilities in the domestic Trinidadian currency,” said the company.

Hill hailed the transaction as an example of the growth and development of local capital markets.

“It afforded MHTL and Proman the opportunity to increase its local content now via the domestic financial and capital markets,” he said.

MHTL finance director Nello Ramkissoon said the company was extremely pleased to have secured the term facility.

“Several leading banks and asset managers have approached us to issue local debt to serve our operational expenses and we are overwhelmed by the demand and the trust that they have demonstrated in our company and operations. The level of interest we secured is a testament to the strength of MHTL’s reputation here in TT and globally as a leader in the methanol industry.”

MHTL acting CEO and Proman Trinidad MD Claus Cronberger said the inaugural local debt issuance has further solidified Proman’s position as one of the premier energy companies in TT with strong local interests.

“MHTL continues to be the core operational asset for the Proman family of companies and we remain focused on delivering world-class methanol and fertiliser products from our diversified asset base in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate where we remain a significant employer of local talent with over 1,500 local employees."

MHTL is one of the largest methanol producers in the world with a total capacity of over four million metric tonnes annually, and 1.5 million metric tonnes of fertiliser products, from its five methanol plants at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The company is the largest supplier of methanol to North America and is also a significant supplier to the European market.

In October, the European Commission slapped a five-year tariff on TT fertilisers – along with the US and Russia – after a ruling on a complaint of dumping by European producers. The tariff on MHTL shipments is €22.24 (TT$174.14) per tonne. In a previous statement, MHTL said it had taken the possibility of a tariff into account as part of its regular forecasts and contingency planning, after a preliminary ruling in July.

Yesterday, MHTL head of corporate communications Fazad Mohammed said there is no new update on the tariff, as the team looking into that had reported no significant progress with the commission.