KI and Nailah reign

KI and Nailah Blackman -

THREE-TIME Chutney Soca Monarch KI of KI The Band and soca hitmaker Nailah Blackman have collaborated on a single and music video titled Together We Reign.

The single was commissioned by White Oak Rum to spread a message of unity in the lead-up to the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

The brand tapped its two brand ambassadors who lent their vocals to the track, produced by music producer Lunatix, for an uplifting message, said a media release.

The single celebrates the togetherness at a time when the message is needed most in TT, the release said.

The two singers expressed their excitement at working together for the first time and melding their signature genres and styles.

“We were happy to jump on a track with such positive lyrics,” Blackman said. “This is not only about when we come together in the fete or playing mas, but really about coming together to do positive things and supporting each other. So when the song comes on, I hope everyone feels that sense of fun and unity as one Trinbago people.”

KI said, “Our fan bases are a bit different so it’s exciting to bring this fresh sound that we hope everyone will come together to enjoy. Music is something that brings everyone together – that and White Oak!”

White Oak's Rahim Mohammed, executive manager, corporate services and marketing, said about the collaboration, “TT needs to be reminded right now about how much we can accomplish if we work together. We are very proud to have two of our White Oak star ambassadors helping us to bring this message across. We encourage everyone to check out the song on YouTube and be inspired to reign together.”