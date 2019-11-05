Khan: We can win more corporations

ENERGETIC TALK: Energy Minister Franklin Khan speaks with reporters yesterday at Heritage Petroleum Company’s administrative building in Santa Flora. - MARVIN HAMILTON

With the local government elections less than a month away, the ruling PNM is optimistic that it can win more electoral districts in the December 2 poll, including some in the tied Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC).PNM assistant campaign manager Franklin Khan said so even as he acknowledged that the Opposition UNC may be slightly ahead in the SGRC.

Sangre Grande was tied with four councillors and two aldermen for each party after the 2016 poll. Speaking to reporters after the launch of Heritage Petroleum’s corporate social responsibility programme at the company’s Santa Flora administrative office yesterday, Khan at first dismissed the UNC’s increased focus on the corporation. (The UNC held a motorcade in Sangre Grande on Sunday).

“The UNC could do what they want, we control Sangre Grande as we speak. We hope to even do better. Sangre Grande is a tied corporation, so we hope to go one up on that. We hope to perform as (well)as we have done in other corporations. We are slightly behind the UNC – we hope we will pick up that distance.”

On local government reform legislation, he said it is before a joint select committee of Parliament and may not be passed before the December 2 poll.

“It is good legislation and it will be passed, probably shortly after the local government elections, with a proclamation clause (saying) it will be rolled out over the next couple years.”Khan also put down complaints by the UNC-controlled Siparia and Penal/ Debe Regional Corporations over the lack of funds.

“The appropriation bill was passed, everybody got their funds, everybody was happy with their funds, so that they are just crying wolf to make it sound like a political event. But the allocations have been evenly distributed throughout the corporations , both PNM and UNC.” He said the PNM’s local government campaign launch is carded for November 10 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.