Judge: Courts can’t review privileges committee’s decisions

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament recently. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal will be appealing a judge’s ruling which held that the decisions made by Parliament’s privileges committee were not reviewable by the courts.

In a ruling e-mailed to parties last Friday, Justice Jacqueline Wilson held that “decisions that fall within the scope of a parliamentary privilege cannot be reviewed by a body external to Parliament, including a court.”

Moonilal was expected to appear before the committee in February in relation to two allegations that he committed a contempt of the House of Representatives in a statement on October 9 concerning the Prime Minister and the AV Drilling “fake oil” issue and another statement made to Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds the following day in Parliament.

He sought an injunction, but the Speaker agreed not to hold the committee meeting until Moonilal’s constitutional claim was heard and determined in the courts.

The committee, however, decided to discontinue the complaint involving the Prime Minister, but Moonilal argued that the action breached the undertaking given, as the committee met, under the chairmanship of Speaker Brigid Annisette-George, and was in contempt of the proceedings before the court.

Moonilal has complained that the committee is not properly constituted in accordance with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the Parliament and, as constituted at present, was infected by bias.

He was referred to the committee on November 2, after Annisette-George ruled a strong case had been made out. The grounds to be considered by the committee are that he wilfully and intentionally misled the House; and that he undermined the dignity of the House by abusing the privilege of freedom of speech.

He also challenged the committee on the basis of jurisdiction, bias of two members of the committee, and due process and protection of the law.

In her decision, Wilson said: “Where the court has determined that a sphere of activity is necessary to the proper functioning of Parliament, the inquiry ends as the privilege has been established. No court or external body may inquire into the manner of its exercise.”

She added, “Parliament’s prerogative to maintain the integrity of its process by disciplining, purging and disqualifying those who abuse them is as old as Parliament itself. When faced with behaviour that undermines its fundamental integrity, Parliament is required to act. Its action may range from discipline for minor irregularities to expulsion and disqualification for more serious violations:

“Because the courts cannot review the exercise of parliamentary privilege, even on breach of human rights grounds, they must ensure that the protection afforded by a privilege does not exceed its purpose. Therefore, a purposive approach must be taken when assessing a claim of privilege. Such an approach helps to reconcile the privilege with fundamental human rights, by ensuring that the privilege is only as broad as is necessary for the proper functioning of a constitutional democracy.”

Wilson said the committee’s work fell within the sphere of sphere of activity that was necessary to the proper functioning of Parliament – namely, the exercise of disciplinary authority over members who interfere with the discharge of parliamentary duties.

“Therefore, any departure from the Standing Orders in making appointments to the committee, if there was such a departure, is a matter for Parliament and not the courts,” she added.

“It has long been established that Parliament has the exclusive power to discipline its members. As the committee plays a key role in the exercise of the disciplinary function, the full spectrum of its work, including the Speaker’s decisions on the appointment of its members, falls within the exclusive domain of Parliament.

“If it were otherwise, every decision of the committee would be open to review by the court. This would defeat the protection afforded to Parliament in exercising disciplinary control over its members and render the privilege artificial,” the ruling added.

Wilson also held that the appointment of committee members and referral of matters to the committee for consideration and report fell within the scope of a parliamentary privilege and any irregularity in the exercise of the privilege was a matter for Parliament and not the courts.

Moonilal was represented by Anand Ramlogan,SC, Gerald Ramdeen and Dayadai Harripaul. Douglas Mendes, SC, Michael Quamina and Sean Julien appeared for the Attorney General and Deborah Peake, SC, Ravi Heffes-Doon and Kendra Mark appeared for the Speaker of the House.