‘I wasn’t on committee’

PAST & PRESENT: This composite photo shows former Sport Minister Darryl Smith and his replacement Shamfa Cudjoe. -

SPORT Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said yesterday she was not part of the committee to investigate the Darryl Smith scandal, and although she spoke about the issue in Parlaiment back in June 2018, she could not now say who had or had not been interviewed.

Smith was fired as sport minister after his then personal assistant, Carrie-Ann Moreau, claimed she was unfairly fired after making sexual harassment allegations. She was paid $150,000 as part of a non-disclosure settlement.

The Prime Minister told the post-Cabinet briefing last Thursday that the investigating committee had not given Smith a chance to be heard, in violation of natural justice, and so the report of the three-women committee formed to investigate Smith, was now unusable.

However, according to media reports, Smith’s attorney Annabelle Sooklal, in a letter to Per­ma­nent Sec­re­tary to the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter Mau­rice Suite, said Smith was interviewed on May 7, 2018. Newsday found the Hansard report of the Senate sitting of June 27, 2018 in which Cudjoe stated that all parties in the Smith affair were being given the right to be heard.

Asked by Senator Wade Mark about a probe, she said, “Consistent with the principles of natural justice, the persons affected are being given the right to respond to the findings and conclusions in the report.”

She added, “The committee is going through the Office of the Prime Minister (to) get these answers from the people who were mentioned in the report.”

Asked by Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein if Smith was given the right to be heard, Cudjoe replied, “The investigation is still ongoing and we are at the point in the investigation where the people mentioned in the report are being contacted and questioned and provided with the necessary information that is present in the report, so they have that opportunity to respond.”

In a brief telephone interview yesterday with Newsday, Cudjoe was asked about the apparent discrepancy between Dr Rowley’s statements and her own in Parliament. “I was not a part of the committee that was established,” she said. “As Minister of Sport I was not on the committee. I cannot say who did or did not speak. At that point in time, that was the information available to me.”

She added: “I would not have known if they (the committee) contacted him (Smith) or not.” She said it would be unfair to ask her who had been contacted, as she was not part of the committee.



On Saturday, Sooklal released a letter to the Attorney General urging that the report on her client be destroyed.

AG Al-Rawi told Newsday he had not yet seen her letter. Five calls to his cellphone yesterday went unanswered.