High speed chase ends in gunfight, man, 60 held

File photo.

A high-speed chase which took Northern Division police through Arouca, Malabar and eventually Maloney, ended in a gunfight when criminals tried to leave their car behind and escape police last night.

Police said members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol, were on patrol at Savannah Drive, Garden Village, Arouca, at around 9.35 pm when they saw a red Isuzu car parked in the middle of the road.

Police approached the car and ordered the occupants out when it sped away.

Police got into their car and chased them through several streets.

Police called backup and members of the Northern Division Task Force joined the chase which ended on Flamingo Boulevard.

As police approached the car, a man allegedly got out of the front passenger seat and shot at them. They returned fire. The gunman escaped but the driver, a 60-year-old Maloney man was wounded on his left shoulder. He was arrested.

Police questioned a 33-year-old woman who was in the back seat of the car but eventually released her.