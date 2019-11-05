Hagley, Evans impress at Guyana leg of SA 10K

TT distance runners Salina Puchet, left, and Sjaelan Evans, seventh and sixth place finishers at the Guyana leg of the South American 10K on Sunday. -

TT distance runners Matthew Hagley and Sjaelan Evans were this country’s top finishers in the men and women’s division with Hagley taking an impressive third overall when the Guyana stage of the annual South American 10K Road Race ran off, on Sunday.

Kenya’s Alex Ekesa stopped the clock in 32 minutes, 43 seconds to win the leg, while his compatriot Veronica Jepkoskei achieved the same in the women’s category, placing 13th overall. TT was represented valiantly by the men and women’s travelling contingent, with Shirvan Baboolal, despite a fall, placing fourth overall, followed by Evans and Salina Pouchet. Evans took sixth in the women’s category, followed by Salina Pouchet in seventh.

Linda Mc Dowall of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Guyana’s Abidemi Charles rounded off the top three women.

The first leg of the three-stage event was held in Suriname the weekend prior, and was dominated by Guyanese runners who accounted for the top three male finishers and the first two female runners.

The third and final leg of the South American 10K is scheduled later this month in Panama, despite it being a Central American state. Apart from competitors from Kenya, Guyana, TT and St Vincent & the Grenadines, other athletes from Grenada, United States and Suriname also made the journey for the Guyana leg.

The four TT runners all made themselves available following their success at the recent UWI Spec Half-marathon two weeks prior.

The official times were not released by press time last evening.