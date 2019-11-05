Govt will not destroy Smith report Al-Rawi assures Devant

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has written to the attorney of activist Devant Maharaj informing him that Government will not destroy the “useless” report on former sport minister Darryl Smith.

Maharaj had threatened to seek an injunction after Smith’s attorney Annabelle Sooklal sought to have government destroy all copies of the report of an investigative committee into allegations of sexual harassment against Smith by former aide Carrie-Ann Moreau, her subsequent firing and payment of $150,000 following a non-disclosure settlement.

Sooklal had expressed concern the “flawed” report was being leaked to the media. Maharaj, who had previously made Freedom of Information requests for the report, threatened to file an injunction to prevent destruction of the report if government did not respond as of 4 pm yesterday.

Al-Rawi in a letter dated November 4 to attorney Che Dindial said the letter received had no urgency and was a mixture of partial excerpts of newspaper articles “simply designed to make sweeping allegations of a scurrilous and scandalous nature.” He noted the disclosure of the report was the subject of judicial review proceedings between Maharaj and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Al-Rawi said at a media conference on November 1, that the report could be disclosed in the public interest in the proceedings and both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Attorney General would retain copies pending the outcome of the proceedings.

“There is no basis for any belief that the Government made a decision that the report would be destroyed. It is preposterous to suggest that merely because a third party has called for the report to be destroyed the Government will accede to that request. Again it is scurrilous and scandalous to suggest that the report is going to be destroyed.”

Al-Rawi also promised to present applications for wasted costs against all counsel for the claimant. Dindial wrote back in response and said: “We are extremely pleased that government is prepared to give an undertaking that it will not destroy the report into the facts and circumstances surrounding the secret settlement of the sexual harassment case brought by Ms Carrie-Ann Moreau against former minister Darryl Smith.”

He said that Maharaj was forced to rely on media reports in relation to this matter due to the paucity of information on the issue from the Government. “The conflicting reports have caused confusion in the public as several contradictory statements have been made by various government officials. That is precisely why he has applied for a copy of the report.”

Dindial said he assumed Al-Rawi was being sarcastic when he said “there is no basis for any belief that the government has made a decision that the report would be destroyed” as the events that have unfolded give rise to genuine public concern about the motives of the Government in this matter.

“The chronology of events in this matter shows that the public disquiet and concern that motivated Mr. Devant Maharaj to seek judicial review of the decision to deny access to the report is more than justified.”

He then proceeded to outline the chronology from Moreau’s firing on May 3, 2016 to a report in yesterday’s Newsday newspaper which “appeared to corroborate a previous report which suggested that the committee had in fact interviewed Mr Smith.”

He added: “It casts serious doubt on the statements to the effect that Mr Smith was not given an opportunity to be heard.

Dindial said he is pleased to note that copies of the report will be retained by the Office of the Prime Minister and the office pending the hearing and determination of our Maharaj’s case.

“As for your threat about a ‘wasted costs order’ against Mr Maharaj’s lawyers, our client suggests that you focus on the amount of money that has been wasted by your Government to date in the naked attempt to convince the public that the report from the Prime Minister’s committee is now ‘useless’ and must be ‘dumped.’

Such wasted costs include the money you have spent to obtain legal advice to tell you that there was a breach of natural justice because Mr Smith was allegedly not given the opportunity to be heard – a matter that should be obvious (if it were true) to even the most average of lawyers.