Dumas: Sexual harassment policy in place Ex-Public Service head hits AG’s plan

Reginald Dumas -

A confused Reginald Dumas questioned Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s intention to draft a policy on sexual harassment, pointing out that Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste-Primus had already drafted one in February, and presented it in Parliament in March.

“What are we doing about it (the policy),” queried Dumas, a former head of the public service. “How are you making a policy when Baptiste-Primus already presented one?” Baptiste-Primus also confirmd this in a media release from her ministry yesterday evening.

In March, she presented a 43-page policy on sexual harassment in the workplace which identified and addressed related issues and provided guidance on actions that stakeholders could take.

She said, “One of the most important elements of the policy is that it clarifies the ambiguity of what is sexual harassment in TT by setting out definitions, identifying core values and aims, amongst other important concepts, and identifying the actions we can all take, in our roles at the workplace, to address this issue.”

The full policy can be read on the Ministry of Labour’s website. But at a press conference on Friday, the AG said as a result of the Darryl Smith scandal, a draft policy was to be instituted in collaboration with the Labour Ministry.

Dumas declined to comment on the Darryl Smith issue, calling it “extremely confusing.” He said he would only make a judgment on the issue if he saw the reports himself. However, he was not confused as to what should be done as far as sexual harassment was concerned.

He said there should be strong, enforceable legislation on the issue, with clear definitions of what sexual harassment is, and proper guidelines on what must be done if an incident of sexual harassment occurred. He said it was important that the country makes a clear statement if it is to be considered as having joined the world in changing the way it behaves.

He said a too-lenient stance could affect how TT as a nation was viewed by investors in the country and on a worldwide scale. “It has become far more important in the last two years because of women’s movements like the #MeToo movement, where women are saying enough is enough.

“A policy is not enough. We must have legislation that is strong and enforceable and will be enforced. We have had too much of this over the years, and we pass it off as our culture. While that may be true, we have to be extremely careful that we don’t send the wrong message to the outside world,” Dumas said.