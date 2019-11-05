Diego Martin gets taste of Science Week

Niherst chairman Prof Winston Mellowes. -

Diego Martin and environs will have the opportunity to experience the world of Science, Technology and Innovation through Community Science Week hosted by the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst).

Community Science Week began yesterday and runs until Saturday at St Anthony’s College, Westmoorings. Speaking yesterday at the official opening of the science fair, Ministry of Education curriculum officer for technology education, Marlon Hart, encouraged students, parents and the community to take hold of the opportunity provide for them. Hart told the audience, the ministry views Science as a core area of study both at primary and secondary levels. He said Science engages students in decisions making, creative thinking, exploration and discovery. “As you engage in scientific activities and experimentation, you will also develop 21st century skills such as problem solving, collaboration, communication, critical thinking and leadership skills.

“As a society we must recognise the role Science, Technology and Innovation would pay in the future economic development of TT.”

Hart said the Community Science Week would go a long way in assisting to develop a wide appreciation for the Science and Technology in robotics, drones, renewable energy, Mobile App development, artificial intelligence, transportation and environmental conservation.

He said it is envisioned that new business ideas will be birthed and entrepreneurs developed by engaging in the activities during Science Week.

Niherst chairman Professor Emeritus Winston Mellowes said he was ecstatic to have the opportunity to challenge the minds and imaginations of children as well as adults in the areas of science and innovation.

Mellowes said Community Science is all about dispelling stereotypes about science.

He said one of Niherst’s targets is the building of a democratic society based on innovation and creativity. “We are therefore promoting Science education for all. The Science Week fosters a relationship between society and technology and also promotes cultural exchange.

“Students develop concepts that enable them to understand the scientific aspects of the world around them through their own thinking, using critical and logical reasoning about evidence that they have gathered.” Mellowes said Science education should enhance learners’ curiosity, wonder and questioning, building on their natural inclination to seek meaning and understanding of the world.