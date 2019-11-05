Appeal Court: THA can’t enter into BOLT agreements

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) cannot enter into special financing arrangements for its construction projects without the permission of the Minister of Finance.

In a ruling delivered in the Court of Appeal, Justices Allan Mendonca, Gregory Smith and Andre des Vignes held that under the THA Act, the assembly was not empowered to enter into Build, Own, Lease, Transfer (BOLT) arrangements for the purpose of developing and financing construction outside the statutory framework set out by the legislation for the control of expenditure.

Mendeonca, who delivered the decision, also held that under the Central Tenders Board (CTB) Act, the THA was not empowered to enter into such arrangements and it would be unlawful for it to enter into a BOLT agreement for the purpose of developing and financing construction projects.

The State had appealed a decision of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh who held that the Finance Minister’s approval was unnecessary for such financing agreements for construction projects.

Senior Counsel Alvin Fitzpatrick, who led a team for the Attorney General, submitted at the appeal that the THA could not enter into such arrangements without the minister's approval.

Fitzpatrick said the THA Act created statutory control, held by central Government, of expenditure by the THA from the public purse.

He said the THA could not circumvent the provisions of the act and go ahead with expenditure without the approval of the central Government. The assembly has autonomy but not total autonomy as it was up to the central Government to decide how public funds are to the allocated.

This, he said, could have serious and catastrophic repercussions, including the loss of state lands to private entities and will also result in a circumvention of the act.

He said the THA could not enter into such agreements, such as the BOLT arrangement, and commit to large payments without approval from the central Government.

Mendonca said although the THA Act gave the assembly the authority to “do all such acts and take all such steps as may be necessary for the discharge of its duties,” he did not accept that the THA had the power to enter into a BOLT agreement.

“While the section gives an express power to the THA to enter into such contracts as it deems fit for the efficient discharge of its functions, the section does not expressly speak to BOLT agreements,” Mendonca said. “There is no suggestion by anyone that a BOLT agreement is necessary to the exercise of the THA’s power or for the discharge of its duties.

“Whether a power to enter into a BOLT agreement without the consent of the Minister of Finance and/or outside of the statutory framework for the control expenditure can be said to be incidental to the powers expressly conferred on the THA therefore requires the interpretation of the THA Act.”

Mendonca said it was clear from the THA Act that the revenue and expenditure of the THA are subject to statutory controls.

He pointed out that under a BOLT agreement, the THA would incur significant expenditure, which is to be met from the Consolidated Fund and would be dependent largely on monies appropriated by Parliament to the fund.

“When it is remembered that the THA Act sets out a process for the allocation of funds essentially on the basis of estimates of the THA’s revenue and expenditure approved by Cabinet, then it is clear that if the THA were to enter into a BOLT agreement it would be committing itself to incurring significant expenditure – likely very significant expenditure – otherwise than in accordance with the THA Act.

“That would be inconsistent with the obvious purpose and intention of the THA Act and would support the conclusion as contended for by Mr Fitzpatrick that the power to enter into a BOLT agreement outside the statutory framework in the THA Act cannot be an implied power.”

Mendonca added that the THA could not have an incidental power that as inconsistent with or contrary to the provisions and the clear intent and purpose of the THA Act.

“The BOLT agreement commits the THA to incur expenditure without the THA complying with the provisions for the control of expenditure. In my judgment, therefore, the THA does not have an incidental power to enter into a BOLT agreement outside the statutory framework for the control of expenditure,” he held.

Mendonca also pointed out that it could not be the intention of the legislature for the THA to be free to enter into the agreement with the possibility that it might be unable to meet its liability and lose its lands if Parliament did not allocate the necessary financial resources.

“The inability of the THA to meet its financial liabilities would be embarrassing not only to the THA but to the nation as a whole. And as Mr Fitzpatrick said, it is 'no slight thing' to say that the THA would lose its lands.

“This is emphatically so where the land may very well be lands vested in the THA in the right of the Republic of TT (See Section 54 (a)of the THA Act), which seems to me to mean that those lands are held by the THA on behalf of the State,” Mendonca added.

BOLT agreements are non-traditional procurement methods of non-debt based project financing under which a client gives permission to a private entity to construct a facility on the client’s land. The client then repays the construction costs by entering into a lease with the company for renting the facility for a prescribed period. On the completion of the lease, ownership of the facility will be transferred to the client.

The$143-million administrative complex, which has 83,000 square feet of floor space, was built using a BOLT arrangement. The THA, under Orville London, bought the three-acre parcel of land, then leased the property to Milshirv Ltd at a rate of $10 annually for 199 years. Under the lease, the special-purpose company Milshirv was to build the administrative complex at an estimated cost of $143 million and then lease/rent it to the THA at a monthly rate of $1.2 million for 20 years. At the end of the 20 years, or at three-year intervals during the period, the THA could buy and take ownership of the complex.

Milshirv currently houses the Licensing Department.

The THA was represented by Senior Counsel John Jeremie.

The THA has made no decision yet on an appeal to the Privy Council of the Appeal Court ruling.