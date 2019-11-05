AG tells Smith’s attorney: Report will not be destroyed

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said he has written to Annabelle Sooklal, attorney of former sport minister Darryl Smith, to tell her that the committee report on her client cannot be destroyed.

Sooklal had written to the Attorney General seeking to have government destroy all copies of the report of an investigative committee into allegations of sexual harassment against Smith by former aide Carrie-Ann Moreau, her subsequent firing and payment of $150,000 after a non-disclosure settlement. Sooklal had expressed concern the “flawed” report was being leaked to the media.

Activist and former UNC minster Devant Maharaj, who has made Freedom of Information Act requests for the report, threatened to file an injunction to prevent the destruction of the report if government did not respond as of 4 pm Monday.

Al-Rawi, in a letter dated November 4, to Maharaj's attorney Che Dindia,l said the disclosure of the report was the subject of judicial review proceedings between his client and the Office of the Prime Minister.

He also recalled his statement, at a media conference on November 1, that the report could be disclosed in the public interest in the proceedings, and both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Attorney General would retain copies pending the outcome of the proceedings.

“There is no basis for any belief that the Government made a decision that the report would be destroyed," he said.

Al-Rawi, speaking with Newsday on Tuesday in a phone interview, said he had received Sooklal's letter on Monday and had responded to her in a letter repeating what he said at the media conference and what he had told Dindial. He said he acknowledged that a request was made in a Freedom of Information application and if the court ordered the report to be disclosed, it would be disclosed.

"It is all in that letter," he said.