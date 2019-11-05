$190,000 for prisoner For beating by prison guards in 2013

A prisoner who was incarcerated in the condemned section of the Port of Spain Prison will receive a little under $.2 million in compensation from the State for a beating he received from prison guards in 2013. Darryl Bissoon, 32, is one of two men convicted in 2011, but is facing a retrial for the murder of 24-year-old construction worker Collin Delandro in 2005.

He claimed he was beaten by prison officers on December 12, while in the condemned section of the prison on Frederick Street. Justice Kevin Ramcharan yesterday delivered his decision in the matter and awarded general damages in the sum of $140,000 and exemplary damages in the sum of $50,000.

The State was also ordered to pay Bissoon’s legal costs. He was represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen and Darryl Heeralal. Bissoon said he was in his cell when then Commissioner of Prisons Sterling Stewart and Supt Shamsudeen Mohammed walked past, and he called out to the commissioner to ask him something, but was ignored.

He said he made a remark to another prisoner in the cell opposite, about how people when they “get powers they doesn’t want to hear nobody,” and Stewart turned around, called him an idiot, and then cursed him. Bissoon claimed the commissioner told a prison officer to open his cell and put him in another one next to the gallows, where prisoners are kept before they are hanged.

Bissoon said he said he was not going and the commissioner told Mohammed to call the prison’s emergency response unit (ERU). A short while later, three ERU officers came, cuffed him in the chest and dragged him to the other cell, which contained an old bed frame with rubbish underneath and a burnt-out mobile phone case.

He said after he was put in that cell, he began complaining he was having problems breathing because of the dust and wanted to go to the infirmary. He was given a mattress, a slop pail and a bottle of water. The next day, six masked officers took him out of the cell and he was strip-searched and made to squat.

Bisson said he felt ashamed. He said he was also referred to as “Bissoon the escapee” – in 2013, he escaped from the prison, was recaptured and charged with escaping legal custody. He was dragged to the toilet area and beaten. A hospital medical report said he suffered swelling to his face, had a swollen left eye, pain and swelling to the upper torso, stomach, back, neck and laceration to the mouth.

At the trial in July, acting Assistant Supt of Prisons Curtis James, who was the supervisor at the prison when Bissoon was beaten, said he made no report of what took place on December 12 when he was on duty because no force was used towards Bissoon.

He could not testify about the other day because he was not on duty. He said Stewart was doing a walk-through of the condemned section and Bissoon was trying to get his attention and became belligerent when he was ignored. He said Bissoon cursed Stewart, who merely instructed that he should be put in a different cell.

James said Bissoon threatened him, but he did not take it seriously. “He (Bissoon) was behaving hysterically. He probably had personal issues that day,” James said, adding he did not report the threats because it was “routine” to be threatened. “I am still alive today, so we know that not all threats are carried out and are real,” he said.

Also testifying at the trial in July was prison supervisor Burr Doman, who intervened when Bissoon allegedly lunged at one of them and tried to stab the officer. They were searching the cells at the time. Doman said the officer who was attacked and another colleague wrestled for a short time before he intervened and struck Bissoon in the ribs.