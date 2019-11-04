Worrying reaction to China Town

THE EDITOR: The hate spewed by many locals concerning the introduction of a China Town in a tiny part of our capital city is worrisome, especially when you consider elections are just around the corner.

I say this because many of our homegrown politicians survive off the population’s ignorance, racial hatred and, more recently, xenophobia.

To all the haters out there, how is it the name China Town can be offensive when the very city the commotion is taking place in is called Port of Spain? Think about that for a moment.

Congratulations to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, and whoever else was involved in having this initiative come to life in what many of us consider a dying city.

We look forward to many more esthetic improvements and the overall cleaning up of our country’s towns and environs.

STEVEN VALDEZ

via e-mail