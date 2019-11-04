Wong siblings triumph at Subway Junior Tennis

Ethan Wong during his match against Sebastien Sylvester yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI. - SUREASH CHOLAI

SIBLINGS Ethan and Cameron Wong both captured the respective boys and girls senior and 16-and-under crowns as the curtains closed on the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday.

At the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, neither player managed to capture the double-crown but were in full control of their singles finals.

Cameron, seeded fourth, started by beating Charlotte Ready in two sets in her senior final. She did so after cruising past another national team player and the number-one seed, Aalisha Alexis.

Ethan, meanwhile, brushed aside Sebastian Sylvester, 6-2, 6-1, in the boys’ senior final, following another comfortable victory over Devaux earlier in the morning.

Devaux and Sylvester, the two losing singles semifinalists, however, teamed up to well in the boys’ senior doubles event, moving into last evening’s final, which, as with the senior girls’ final, concluded after press time.

Devaux and Sylvester were in action against Jaydon Alexis and Nathan. Isabel Abraham and Keesa Lee Young played Jordane Dookie and Kimberley Sabga. Dookie and Sagba earlier stunned Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Zara Ghuran, 4-2, 4-1, in the quarter-final.

Sebastien Byng defeated top seed Jamal Alexis 6-2, 6-3 to take the boys’ under-16 singles title after a two-set win over Tyler Hart.

Only the boys and girls’ senior divisions played doubles, meaning no one captured a double-title on the day. The Subway Junior Tennis Tournament started the weekend prior with singles and doubles competition in the younger, U-10, U-12 and U-14 divisions.