Woman’s body not yet identified

Stock photo

THE body of a woman found on a parcel of land at Caura Royal Road on Saturday afternoon has not been identified.

This was confirmed by a senior officer at the Tunapuna police station.

The woman’s body was found on the land owned by Home Construction Ltd.

It was reported that the body was found with a single chop wound to the head.

She is of East Indian descent, slim built and was fully clothed.

Anyone with information can contact any police station or 800-TIPS.