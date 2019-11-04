WI lose to Afghanistan XI

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard -

West Indies have a new captain, new coach and new selectors but batting continues to be a lingering problem for the team as they prepare for their series against Afghanistan.

In a 50 over warm-up match against an Afghanistan XI today in Lucknow, India, West Indies were bowled out for 156. Their opponents secured victory by four wickets, closing on 160/6 in 34.5 overs despite Romario Shepherd's 3/16. The air quality in Lucknow has been a serious issue this week with people collapsing and respiratory issues affecting a number of people. West Indies play Afghanistan in three ODIs, three T20s and one Test. The series bowls off on Wednesday.

Batting first, West Indies were bundled out in 38.5 overs. Promoted to number three, Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer, who has been struggling for runs lately, was dismissed for duck. Brandon King, with a sensational Caribbean Premier League under his belt, followed quickly with a first-ball duck. New skipper Kieron Pollard made just three. Roston Chase (41), Jason Holder (31) and opener Evin Lewis (24) were the only decent contributors