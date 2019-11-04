Swaha Hindu College – a family with a vision

CELEBRATING SUCCESS: SWAHA Hindu College honour roll students celebrate at the school in Sangre Grande. - ROGER JACOB

AT Swaha Hindu College, Sangre Grande, education is not viewed through the lens of a traditional classroom, but rather considered a tool by which it can help students achieve wholeness. It’s a concept which is subjective and varies among individuals but is often present in religious texts. The school has undertaken a holistic approach to student development, which includes an emphasis on diet, mental and physical health, along with academic education to ensure students’ success in school.

“Our students should return to their communities and make a positive impact. Establishing varied programmes helps to achieve this,” said vice principal Ambika Madho Maharaj. “Students practise meditation for five minutes before classes begin,” she said. “We also do positive affirmations and share inspirational quotes on mornings.”

The school created this routine after recognising the need for students to have a clear state of mind to properly focus on their day ahead. Complementing these efforts in meditation are yoga sessions on Wednesdays.

“Exercise and fitness are important. They help our children to focus and to build up their fitness level,” said Maharaj.

This school believes that mental nourishment and physical nourishment go hand in hand. “I think this is also the only school in Trinidad and Tobago that is totally vegetarian.”

Swaha Hindu College banned soft drinks several years before they were banned in schools, and they even grow their own crops.

“We have sourced fruit trees to grow on our compound. We want to inculcate the practice of healthy eating in our students because it ties into holistic development.”

There are lime, mango, paw-paw and plantain on the school compound, and the plan is to include orange, plum, pommerac and portugal trees in the future.

The fruits of the school’s efforts are noticeable. The school has produced three national scholarship winners. Over the years, several students have earned places on the regional merit list for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in physical education, economics, social studies, industrial technology and principles of accounts.

In 2019, the school’s extracurricular activity achievements included the Secondary Schools’ Karate Championship. The school placed third in the Caribbean Girls’ Hackathon (which showcases computer skills); second in the NGC IAMovement Rethinking Energy contest and second in the bpTT Environmental Debate competition.

“Our extracurricular activities help us bond and facilitate better teacher-student interaction,” said Maharaj.

The school’s success did not happen overnight. In 2001, Swaha Hindu College had just 75 students.

“It was a new school in the area so no one knew about us. Obviously, there was some level of apprehension when students were initially placed here after the SEA exam. Parents wanted to know how come their children were coming to this school. It was a challenge for us at that point in time to get buy-in from both students and parents.”

Though this was challenging, the school’s first principal, Pundit Balram Persad, had a mission to make it the north-eastern division’s best school.

“The Swaha staff said, ‘Let us show you (parents and students) what we are all about. We (Swaha) are serious about discipline and academics.’” Eighteen years later, Maharaj said, “I feel we have reached the vision we had. Now it’s to focus on maintaining that position and even become the best (school) nationwide.”

For more than 15 years, the school has established a tradition of participating in an important Hindu celebration. “One of our major trademarks is Ramleela. We have taken the traditional play and infused our theatre arts curriculum to create a production. We also construct a huge Rawan effigy between 75 and 85 feet high. Many patrons turn out to see it,” said Maharaj.

Students and parents manage every aspect of the celebrations, which helps in developing cultural awareness and management skills. The school hosts other cultural events too. “Culture plays a strong role in our school. It brings awareness, gets the children involved, and help them to see diversity.”

When Newsday visited the school for this spotlight interview, it was the Thursday before the Divali holiday. Teachers were preparing large servings of dhalpuri, channa, aloo (potato), pumpkin and mango to be shared the next day to over 600 students, as part of the school’s Divali celebrations. The preparations reflected the school’s spirit of charity, community and holistic development guided by core values of spirituality, discipline and respect.

Asked to describe the school in one sentence Maharaj said, “We function like family and that is key to any institution – that sense of loyalty and togetherness.”

Swaha Hindu College’s unique vision is being embraced wholeheartedly by all involved in the school.