San F’do mayor loses cool at lab opening

Junia Regrello

The mayor of San Fernando has attracted some criticism from the medical and political circles after he appeared to lose his cool, twice, at the opening of Victoria Laboratories Ltd's new building on Saturday night.

Junia Regrello took to the podium to speak after cutting the ribbon to open the new facility at Guppy Street, San Fernando, and celebrate the lab’s achievement of international medical lab accreditation from the Institute of Quality Management for Health Care, Canada.

He immediately chided the MC on the order of protocol.

“In the protocol list, the mayor is first. It has happened time and time again. A minister and I were at a function and the mayor was mentioned just before the media.

"It has nothing to do with who the mayor is, it has to do with the office of the mayor. The only person to take precedent is the President. Even if the prime minister is in the audience, the mayor is first.”

Regrello told the audience. which included Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Opposition MP Fazal Karim, his host and managing director Neil Ajodha and his wife Ophelia and several medical practitioners, that he did not mean to offend, but to enlighten.

He said the job of mayor was sometimes difficult, spelling out the many other engagements he had that evening, including Southmen who can Cook at Presentation College, Pan in Pleasantville, a prize distribution function and another event where he had to deliver remarks.

Already appearing rattled as he began speaking, he stopped for a moment, put his hands in the air and with a stern expression and voice, wondered if he should stop and allow the chatter from the audience to take precedence.

“People who are speaking there, I should stop and allow you to speak, because it makes no sense I am standing here carrying on a conversation while you are speaking there. Why am I invited to speak and bring remarks while you are speaking?

“We as parents should be exemplars. Our children are looking at us. Those of you employed here today represent a long journey throughout history to better understand the human conditions and qualities that we lack sometimes.”

Continuing his remarks, he said Victoria Labs which had nine patient service centres and three full lab stations, was a dominant provider of medical and expanded services to approximately 100,000 people a year.

Regrello said Victoria Labs, established in 1963, had changed the landscape of San Fernando.

Ajodha recalled when he started to work at the lab, three years after it opened, the original owner ,an Englishwoman named Marjorie Thompson, warned him to stay away from the microscopes and other instruments.

Over the year, however, this rule was relaxed and he went to England and to NIHERST where he studied and helped the company become one of the leading labs in TT.

Karim, a former tertiary education minister, in congratulating the lab on receiving international accreditation, also encouraged Ajodha to apply for local accreditation so he could deliver quality training and certification so people do not have to spend money on certification abroad.