Recaptured YTC escapee to face 15 charges

A teen YTC inmate who police recaptured on Sunday, after he spent exactly a month on the run, is in custody and is expected to be charged for up to 15 offences, police have said.

Speaking with Newsday, police said the 17-year-old boy, who they captured in an abandoned house in Mayaro on Sunday, is in custody at the Maracas, St Joseph police station.

He is expected to be charged for escaping lawful custody and other offences he is believed to have committed while on the run.

Newsday also understands the teen is also expected to be questioned by Tunapuna CID in relation to the rape and sexual assault of a Tunapuna couple on October 14.

Another man, Dirrel Bullen, 20, was charged with 13 offences arising from the same incident, during which he allegedly robbed, kidnapped and sexually assaulted the couple.